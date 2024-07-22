Several valley pizza restaurants found violating child labor laws after federal investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several Las Vegas-area pizza restaurants violated federal child labor regulations, according to a recent investigation.

The U.S. Department of Labor found 10 Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza locations in Las Vegas and Henderson had employed 23 children, ages 15 to 17, to operate industrial pizza dough mixers.

The investigation also found the employer allowed five 15-year-olds to work at times not allowed by the the Fair Labor Standards Act’s child labor provisions. Specifically, the 15-year-olds worked more than three hours on school days, when they worked as late as 10:30 p.m., according to investigators with the department's Wage and Hour Division.

Federal law forbids employers from employing 14- and 15-year-olds more than three hours on school days and prohibits their employment after 7 p.m. from the day after Labor Day through May 31.

“Learning new skills in the workforce is an important part of growing up but we must protect children and ensure their first jobs are safe and do not interfere with their education or well-being,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Gene Ramos in Las Vegas. “The Fair Labor Standards Act allows these important work experiences but ensures that when children work, they are employed in a manner that promotes their health, safety and educational opportunities.”

Franchisee Bryze Guyz Inc. now faces civil penalties of $277,414.