Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Several Clark County schools transition to distance learning following storm damage, power outages

The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:44:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After Tuesday night's storm, Clark County School District has announced that several schools in the Las Vegas valley will be transitioning to distance learning on Wednesday.

Four schools will be transitioning to distance learning out of "safety concerns for students and staff" due to various damage caused by high winds, including power outages and downed power lines.

  • Sunrise Acres Elementary School
  • Roy W. Martin Middle School
  • Variety School
  • Mission High School 

Additionally, two CCSD schools have also shifted to distance learning due to "storm-related road closures," according to the district.

  • Goodsprings Elementary School
  • Sandy Valley Schools

13 Action News will update this list as information about closures becomes available. Check back later for updates!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH