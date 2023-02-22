Several Clark County schools transition to distance learning following storm damage, power outages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After Tuesday night's storm, Clark County School District has announced that several schools in the Las Vegas valley will be transitioning to distance learning on Wednesday.

Four schools will be transitioning to distance learning out of "safety concerns for students and staff" due to various damage caused by high winds, including power outages and downed power lines.

Sunrise Acres Elementary School

Roy W. Martin Middle School

Variety School

Mission High School

Additionally, two CCSD schools have also shifted to distance learning due to "storm-related road closures," according to the district.

Goodsprings Elementary School

Sandy Valley Schools

13 Action News will update this list as information about closures becomes available. Check back later for updates!