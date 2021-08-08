Several cars involved in deadly DUI-suspected crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. with reports of a crash involving several cars.

One of the drivers was pronounced deceased, according to police, after being transported to Sunrise Hospital with another treated for minor injuries. That second driver was also taken into police custody on suspicion of DUI.

Travel lanes on Lamb Boulevard were closed in both directions at the scene of the crash while police remained at the scene.

