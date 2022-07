LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Museum of Art has announced routine maintenance for the Seven Magic Mountains on Monday, Aug. 1.

In a press release, the museum clarified that the art will still be visible, though access will be impacted. Visitors are advised to respect the work area, exercise caution and remain behind the barrier.

The maintenance is expected to take a month, but the museum will keep the public notified of any changes.