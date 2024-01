LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seven inmates have been hospitalized following a fight at the Southern Desert Correctional Facility.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, the fight happened on Tuesday afternoon between two different groups of inmates.

Officials said all seven had non-life-threatening injuries. Their condition and the types of injuries are unknown, as of Thursday afternoon.

NDOC officials added the incident is under investigation and they have no further comment on the matter.