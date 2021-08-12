Serious injury crash closes travel lanes at Boulder Highway, Sunset Road

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a serious injury crash Thursday morning.
Authorities say they responded to a reported collision on Boulder Highway near Sunset Road at about 9:15 a.m.
A white Mercedes sedan went off the roadway into a drainage ditch, according to police, with speed considered a preliminary factor.
The male driver of the Mercedes was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition.
Officers say travel lanes will be closed for a few hours at the crash scene on Sunset Road for their investigation at Boulder Highway to Merlayne Drive.