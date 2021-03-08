Menu

Serious crash reported on I-15 between Sahara, Charleston

Las Vegas Fire &amp; Rescue are on the scene of a serious crash on Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 18:48:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a serious crash on Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

LVFR says the crash happened in the southbound lanes. A truck flipped over and the driver was trapped inside the truck.

The driver has been rescued and taken to UMC Trauma. 2 other people with minor injuries are being treated.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Expect delays in the area until the scene can be cleared.

It is not known if any lanes are closed.

