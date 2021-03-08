Serious crash reported on I-15 between Sahara, Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a serious crash on Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

LVFR says the crash happened in the southbound lanes. A truck flipped over and the driver was trapped inside the truck.

UPDATE: Pinned victim freed, being ready to be taken to UMC-Trauma. 2 other minor injuries being treated. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/jHVVBa3tXh — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 8, 2021

The driver has been rescued and taken to UMC Trauma. 2 other people with minor injuries are being treated.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Expect delays in the area until the scene can be cleared.

It is not known if any lanes are closed.