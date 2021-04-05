Series of earthquakes rattle Southern California, including 4.0 quake near Lennox

CALIFORNIA (KTNV) — A preliminary magnitude earthquake of 4.0 hit near Lennox, California, early Monday morning that followed a magnitude 3.3 temblor in the same area, according to the USGS.

The first quake was recorded around 4:15 a.m. and a 2.5 magnitude quake was also recorded minutes later.

The USGS reported the 4.0 magnitude shaker was centered about a mile northeast of Lennox, just east of the Los Angeles International Airport.

California residents from Simi Valley to Apple Valley have reported feeling the quake on social media.

Initially, no reports of damage or injuries were reported in the Southern California region.