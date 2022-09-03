Series of burglaries leaves small business owners without answers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Department is calling on the public for help in finding the suspects involved in the recent series of burglaries.

According to Las Vegas police:

The suspects have been linked to 17 incidents since August 26, 2022. These individuals break through the front glass doors of the businesses between the hours of 2:30-5:30 a.m. and target cash drawers and safes. The suspects are out of the business in a matter of minutes.





Janine Diomampo, owner of Janine's Artistry, woke up Thursday to Metro calling her informing her that her spa was broken into.

"It was traumatizing," said Diomampo.

Metro says they are looking into evidence to confirm if Diomampo's investigation is related to the series of burglaries.

For now, they are asking the public for help: