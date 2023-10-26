September passenger figures flat, Harry Reid International Airport still on track for record year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Through the first nine months of 2023, Harry Reid International Airport is on pace to set a record for passengers in and out of the facility.

In September, according to a report released Thursday by the Clark County Department of Aviation, the airport welcomed just under 4.8 million passengers, which was a slight increase from the same month last year.

In 2022, the Las Vegas airport set a record by handling more than 52.6 million air travelers. If current trends hold, the facility will smash that record this year.

Through September, the airport reported just over 42.5 million arriving and departing passengers. The total for the first nine months of this year have been aided by a jump in international travelers.

Nearly 2.4 million international passengers have traveled through Harry Reid International through September, a 33% increase from the first nine months of 2022.

Southwest continued to be the busiest air carrier in Las Vegas last month with just under 1.8 million passengers handled.

Second was Spirit, followed by Delta Air Lines, Frontier and American Airlines.