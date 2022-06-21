LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews will begin installing new data sensors Saturday night along I-15 and US 95 in coordination with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and FAST.

The sensors will count vehicles and detect the number of passengers as part of a multi-year study of HOV lanes in Nevada.

A total of 17 sensor locations are scheduled to be installed throughout the month of August. Each location requires three to five days of overnight lane restrictions for installation and testing.

NDOT’s HOV study began in 2019, but data collection was interrupted by the unpredictable driving patterns of the pandemic in early 2020. The study will review historical HOV lane usage and take into account national best practices to determine a pilot program to validate pilot hours of operation.

NDOT and its partners will monitor pilot hours for effectiveness and potential modifications every three months for the next 18 months.

A final concept of the operations report will be passed to the Nevada Transportation Board to define hours of operations for HOV lanes.