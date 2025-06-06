Seniors eligible to participate in food distribution program through Golden Groceries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Groceries continues serving the senior community of Las Vegas through their food distribution program.

Seniors will be able to access “a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, bread, and shelf-stable good tailored to meet the nutritional needs of seniors,” in an effort to foster wellness within communities and combat food insecurity, according to event organizers. Golden Groceries partners with Three Square to serve about 200 seniors at each event, providing continued support through a food pantry open throughout the month, said organizers.

WATCH | Learn more about Golden Groceries

This event will take place on June 6 at 9 a.m., and will continue as long as supplies last at East Valley Family Services, located at 1840 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 112. Seniors ages 60 or up must bring a valid ID or Oasis card to participate.