Senior Energy Assistance Expos will help seniors with bills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy will hold the first of four Senior Energy Assistance Expos at Culinary Academy of Las Vegas from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Eligible seniors, age 62 and over, can receive up to a $300 credit toward a past-due balance on their NV Energy bill.

List of all Senior Energy Assistance Expos below:

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, Event Center710 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Ponderosa Ballroom5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas, NV 89122

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Dauphine Room4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103

Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.Aliante Casino Hotel Spa, Grand Ballroom7300 N. Aliante Pkwy., North Las Vegas, NV 89084

