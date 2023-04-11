Senator Rosen pushing for federal funding for firefighting in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is pushing the federal government to allocate more money to firefighters in southern Nevada.

The first-term senator is working to get the Bipartisan Fire Grants and Safety act through congress.

"Having those extra dollars, having the up to date equitment and the best staff, is going to help us do all the things, protect our community," Rosen says.

The bill would allow fire departments to hire more staff and purchase equipment that community members say is much needed in southern Nevada.

Fire departments across the country would also be helped by the legislation.