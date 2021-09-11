Senator Jacky Rosen touts infrastructure bill during McCarran Airport visit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Senator Jacky Rosen met with Clark County officials at McCarran Airport Friday highlighting the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the $1 trillion bipartisan bill that passed the Senate last month.

Senator Rosen said within the bill is $25 billion dollars in investment towards airports across the country including McCarran Airport. $15 billion in flexible spending to allow airports to fund their key construction, expansion, upgrade, and repair projects; $5 billion for Airport Terminal Program to allow bigger airports to access larger amounts of money in order to build their higher cost terminal projects; and $5 billion for upgrades to Air Traffic Control facilities.

“The infrastructure bill invests in upgrades and maintenance for airport infrastructure, supporting our travel and tourism economy. The section of the bill – which I co-wrote – would provide an unprecedented $25 billion for investments for key construction, expansion, upgrade, and repair projects at Harry Reid International Airport, at airports in Nevada, and airports all across the country,” Senator Rosen said. “These infrastructure investments will create jobs and allow us to bring in business and leisure travelers in even greater numbers than before, lifting up our communities, boosting our economy, and allowing Nevada’s travel and tourism industry to soar once more.”

The bill is now sent to the House where discussion and debate are expected in the next few weeks.