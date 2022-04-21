Senator Cortez Masto announced $50 million funding to upgrade I-15 and Tropicana Avenue interchange

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Senator Cortez Masto announced that $50 million in federal funding will go towards upgrading the Interstate I-15 and Tropicana Avenue interchange.

Cortez Masto said that she secured these fundings through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The goal on upgrading this interchange is to improve the safty, accessibility, and traffic flow in Las Vegas for residents and tourists at the Las Vegas Strip.

“Las Vegas is a premier entertainment city. Ahead of the NFL draft, I was proud to join Las Vegas transportation and tourism leaders to discuss how the infrastructure law will upgrade roads and get people to our conventions, sporting events, and tourist destinations safely and efficiently," Cortez Masto said. "We also discussed the $50 million in funding I helped secure to upgrade the I-15 and Tropicana interchange, which will improve traffic flow and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.”

At the press conference, she said that the interchange sees over 300,000 vehicles per day, and that the interchange brings access to six venues. She hopes that this upgrade would make it easier for Nevadans and visitors to maneuver around the the Strip.