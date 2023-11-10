Sen. Cortez-Masto pushing legislation to increase funding for disabled veterans' home repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawmakers are pushing for legislation to help disabled veterans make safety improvements in their homes.

Today Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto announced the Autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act.

If passed, it would increase the amount of money disabled veterans can receive under the current Home Improvement Grant Program from $6,800 to $9,000, making it easier to build accessible bathrooms, walk-in tubs, and wheelchair ramps.

Cortez-Masto says many veterans can't keep up with the increased cost of building and home materials.

"This legislation, really what it does is puts more funding into the grant program so that we could really provide and cover those costs for our disabled veterans when they need it to modify their homes," the senator said.

The grant funds are available to disabled veterans, regardless of whether they were injured in the line of duty or not.