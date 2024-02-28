Semi-truck spills apples during I-15 crash, southbound I-515 ramp closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A semi-truck hauling apples made a bit of a mess on the I-15 Wednesday, causing closures for a good portion of the day.

Just after 8 a.m., the truck crashed, overturning on the I-15 getting onto the 515 southbound ramp. Police say apples spilled in the area of the scene.

During the clean up process, the I-15 South ramp to I-515 remained shut down. As of 1:15 p.m., tow trucks were on scene and closures were still in effect, according to LVMPD.

Police estimate the clean up will last until just after 4 p.m. on February 28.