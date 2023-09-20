Semi-truck overturns in west valley collision, blocks intersection at Sahara, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A semi-truck has overturned in the west Las Vegas valley following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 8:21 a.m. at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Police say the collision involved a sedan and a semi-truck, which is currently lying on its side.

One person has been transported to UMC with minor injuries, but no major injuries have been reported at this time.

Additionally, police say the intersection is currently closed to traffic while the investigation is ongoing. The closure extends to the westbound lanes on Loredo and Jones.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.