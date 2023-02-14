Watch Now
Semi-truck jackknifes on the I-15 in North Las Vegas causing major delays

RTC of Southern Nevada says to expect major delays after an 18-wheeler jackknifes on the I-15 near Lamb Boulevard
Posted at 11:38 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 14:46:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major delays are expected on the I-15 Tuesday morning after a semi-truck jackknifed blocking several lanes, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

The semi-truck jackknifed at the I-15 northbound and Lamb Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The two left lanes are closed with no estimated time on when they could reopen, according to the alert.

RTC says you should plan on other routes to avoid getting stuck behind the wheel.

