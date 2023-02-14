Semi-truck jackknifes on the I-15 in North Las Vegas causing major delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major delays are expected on the I-15 Tuesday morning after a semi-truck jackknifed blocking several lanes, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

The semi-truck jackknifed at the I-15 northbound and Lamb Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The two left lanes are closed with no estimated time on when they could reopen, according to the alert.

RTC says you should plan on other routes to avoid getting stuck behind the wheel.