Semi-truck driver hospitalized after crash with train in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized after colliding with a train in North Las Vegas.

According to the City of North Las Vegas Fire Department, NLVFD crews responded to a train striking a semi-truck near Range Rd. on July 13 around 4:50 p.m.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to ER with minor injuries, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

At approx 4:50 pm NLVFD crews responded with CCFD to a report of a train striking a semi truck near Range rd and the 2:15. Semi driver was transported to ER with minor injuries. Cause is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/TwHSQH0rwJ — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 14, 2022

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available