Semi-truck driver hospitalized after crash with train in North Las Vegas

Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 20:44:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One person has been hospitalized after colliding with a train in North Las Vegas.

According to the City of North Las Vegas Fire Department, NLVFD crews responded to a train striking a semi-truck near Range Rd. on July 13 around 4:50 p.m.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to ER with minor injuries, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available

