Self-defense classes offered for CCSD teachers and staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Providing a way to address violence toward teachers. A valley martial arts studio is offering free self-defense lessons for educators.

“It bothers me because there are some basic elements that could be learned to actually avoid getting injured.”

Lee Sakai is disheartened, hearing reports of fights and a teacher attacked at schools in the Clark County School District. This pushed some CCSD teachers and parents to ask about self-defense. As a martial arts teacher at Samurai Training Center in Henderson, Sakai and other instructors were asked to help.

“So, I said hey, sound perfect for what we do, because jiu-jitsu is about controlling your opponent without having to injure them,” he said.

The business is now offering free lessons to any schoolteacher or staff member. It involves learning techniques like defending against punches and chokes.

“Being at the right distance from your attacker. Not being able to have them strike me. Not being able to have my attacker control my position,” Sakai said.

Legally, teachers can’t touch students without their consent. However, in an interview back in February, the Clark County Education Association says in extreme situations, action can be taken like self-defense.

“There is an NRS where educators and staff are allowed to defend themselves — but again, to what level?” Marie Neisess, CCEA president, said.

Sakai says the training for teachers is strictly self-defense. He says it’s all about diffusing violent situations.

“It’s that sense of confidence. That sense of being calm. Peaceful. Training your mind before the body,” he said.

He says the handful of teachers that have attended have been surprised by the lessons and like any good teacher, Sakai encourages them to continue learning.

“Come and check us out and realize that it’s not what you may think it is. It’s actually very sensible,” he said.

Sakai says he plans to have at least one more class for teachers and staff. That will be at the Samurai Training Center on Saturday May 28.