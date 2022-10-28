Seized Nye County dogs to be flown to Ohio rehabilitation center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hundreds of dogs seized in an animal cruelty case in Nye County will soon be flown out of Nevada.
A judge gave Nye County custody of the hundreds of dogs Wednesday.
The ASPCA has been helping with their care and soon most of the dogs will be taken to their Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio.
For the first time ever, the organization is chartering a 747-cargo plane to transport the dogs due to the size of them. Most of the dogs are a large breed of dog called Caucasian Shepherds.
The center’s vice president says one day the dogs can hopefully be adopted.
“They will come to the Cruelty Recover Center where we have a dedicated team of medical, behavioral, and sheltering experts to help them get to the point where they can be pets in somebody's home.” Says Vice President Mary Sarah Fairweather.
They are expecting to transport the dogs in the coming weeks.
The ASPCA is working on an intricate transport plan to relocate many of the dogs rescued from this case to our Cruelty Recovery Center in Ohio where we provide specialized care for animal victims of cruelty and neglect to better prepare them for adoption.
The ASPCA believes that all animals should be viewed as individuals and evaluated by qualified, credentialed medical and behavior experts to determine the most appropriate outcome for each animal. Unfortunately, some animals are unsuitable for placement because they suffer from an extremely poor quality of life or their aggressive behavior makes them a risk to people or other animals. In these cases, humane euthanasia is the most appropriate outcome.
Sadly, some dogs rescued from this case have been or may need to be humanely euthanized for medical and/or behavioral reasons. These dogs are victims of alleged cruelty, and many of them exhibit aggressive or extremely fearful behavior. Caucasian Shepherds are typically bred for livestock guardian and protection work, and as a result, they may be predisposed to aggression toward people and other animals. Due to the complex interplay of their genetics and life experiences, some dogs from this case have developed behavior that makes them unsafe to place or causes a poor quality of life. Humane euthanasia is an unfortunate but necessary outcome for these and other animals suffering from severe, untreatable medical and/or behavior problems.
We are continuing to provide many of these dogs with ongoing medical and behavioral support and enrichment with the hopes that many can be placed into loving homes that can safely and responsibly care for them.
Because of the size and number of animals that need to be transported, and because there are no existing crates designed to transport dogs of this size, the ASPCA purchased crate risers to extend the size of existing animal carriers to transport these large-breed dogs. In addition, because the crates are so much larger and heavier than a standard crate, as are the dogs themselves, we will be utilizing a 747-cargo plane to safely move these animals to our Cruelty Recovery Center while meeting the requirements of the USDA to transport animals. The coordination that is going into transporting these animals is something that has never been done before, and has required the expertise of our animal relocation team to ensure we can safely move the animals to a permanent facility where they will continue to receive much-needed care.