Seized Nye County dogs to be flown to Ohio rehabilitation center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hundreds of dogs seized in an animal cruelty case in Nye County will soon be flown out of Nevada.

A judge gave Nye County custody of the hundreds of dogs Wednesday.

The ASPCA has been helping with their care and soon most of the dogs will be taken to their Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio.

For the first time ever, the organization is chartering a 747-cargo plane to transport the dogs due to the size of them. Most of the dogs are a large breed of dog called Caucasian Shepherds.

The center’s vice president says one day the dogs can hopefully be adopted.

“They will come to the Cruelty Recover Center where we have a dedicated team of medical, behavioral, and sheltering experts to help them get to the point where they can be pets in somebody's home.” Says Vice President Mary Sarah Fairweather.

They are expecting to transport the dogs in the coming weeks.