Seeking employment? There's a job fair this Thursday at the Palms Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jobertising, an employment advertising agency, is hosting the Las Vegas Job Fair this week at The Palms Casino Resort.



Thursday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Palms Casino Resort (4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103) Registration: You can register online at Jobertising.com, or on their Eventbrite page.

Local companies will be offering hundreds of jobs across a variety of industries.

In addition to The Palms Casino Resort, other employers such as Western Funding, Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology, The Grandview at Las Vegas, ARAMARK, Latino Media Network, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending and more will be there.

Attendance is free for job seekers. Jobertising said to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready for potential interviews.