Seeing smoke in southwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon? Crews are training in the area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you see a smoke plume Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of town, it might be part of a live-fire training exercise with county firefighters.

Clark County Fire Department is doing the training at a home donated to the agency at 10165 Hinson Street, not far from Interstate 15 and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

A class of 25 rookie firefighters undergoing Fire Academy training will participate in the exercises from 8 a.m. to around 3 p.m.

The entire house is expected to be set on fire around noon.

“On occasion, we are fortunate to have community partners donate homes slated for demolition to us for training purposes,” said Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

"This is an invaluable resource for our Fire Academy because it allows our firefighter recruits to get first-hand experience fighting fires under different conditions within a highly-controlled environment.”

The area near the training: