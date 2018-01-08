Security increasing for CES 2018

LAS VEGSA (KTNV) - CES 2018 is working to keep hundreds of thousands safe for the technology show of the future.

"Adding things like bag checks and barricades in some areas to help with vehicles, so its nice to have a city that already has a pretty strong infrastructure, says Karen Chupka, CES. "We can come in and enhance what we need for our show."

This year, CES is expecting about 4,000 companies to attend. In total, almost 200,000 people will fill Las Vegas over the week to check out the show.

Known for being the global stage for innovation, companies come out to CES to showcase their latest gadgets and technology.

Exhibitors will be spread across various locations including Mandalay Bay, the Wynn and the Las Vegas Convention Center, to name a few.

CES tells 13 Action News that safety is a number one priority, and have been working for months alongside venue and hotel security firms in advance of the show.

CES also says they have been working with Metro for additional assistance.

"Sometimes it's hard for an attendant to know who to call and quite frankly getting it into the right people's hands is just quicker and helps make sure it gets addressed faster," says Chupka.

New this year, CES is encouraging atendees to download 'LiveSafe' app. The app alows personel to pin-point a user's location in the event they are needing assistance. Users can also report anything suspicious using the app.

CES 2018 kicks off Tuesday.