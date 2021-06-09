Secretary of Energy visiting Las Vegas on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, the Secretary of Energy is coming to Las Vegas.

Secretary Jennifer Granholm will meet with local leaders to talk about the American Jobs Plan.

The Biden Administration says its investment in clean energy will create good-paying jobs.

This while also saving people money and helping address pollution.

The secretary also plans to visit the solar-powered model home built by UNLV students.

The home recently won third place in the Department of Energy's Solar Decathalon Contest.