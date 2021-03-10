Second fire at Las Vegas townhouse where squatters reportedly living

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 3806 Coral Reef Way at about 6:46 p.m.

Authorities say the fire in a 2-story vacant townhouse when they arrived.

The fire has been put out and LVFR estimates the damage to be approximately $50,000.

LVFR says the unit is vacant and has been used by squatters for the past several months according to neighbors. They said the front door was unsecured and people were seen going in and out frequently.

Authorities say a previous fire in an unattached garage at the same address happened on Sunday causing $10,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Both incidents remain under investigation.