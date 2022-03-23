Watch
Search underway for woman from Reno last seen near Hoover Dam

Missing - Gayle Stewart
National Park Service
Rangers and special agents were searching for Gayle Stewart, 64, in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Stewart is from Reno and was last seen on March 14, officials said.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 22:35:24-04

(KTNV) — Rangers and special agents are searching Lake Mead National Recreation Area for a missing woman from Reno, officials with the National Park Service announced on Tuesday.

Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen on March 14 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near Hoover Dam. She was there to take photographs, but never returned to her vehicle. She did not have her phone or any identification with her at the time of her disappearance, officials said.

Stewart has blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved T-shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

KOLO-TV reports Stewart was also reported missing last month and found clinging to a tree.

Park rangers asked anyone who might have seen Stewart to contact them.

"Though no further details for this ongoing missing person investigation are available at this time, information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators," they said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009, or submit a tip online here.

"You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know," they said.

