Search underway for helicopter, 5 marines after departure from Nevada's Creech Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A helicopter with five marines on board is missing after its departure from Creech Air Force Base on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marine Corps is searching for the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter after it was "reported overdue" en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego.

The five marines on board were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a statement form the Corps. They had not been publicly identified as of this report.

Search efforts are underway in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol.

"Thee most up-to-date information will be released as it becomes available," a U.S. Marines spokesperson stated.