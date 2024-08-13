Search efforts underway for missing man who was paddleboarding on Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area said search efforts are underway for a missing man who they said was paddleboarding on the lake Saturday evening.

On Aug. 10 around 8:30 p.m., the National Park Service (NPS) said 58-year-old Gregory Bell was last seen paddleboarding with a group near Boulder Islands in Lake Mead. They said heavy winds caused some members of the group to fall into the water.

NPS said five of these individuals were located, but Gregory is still missing.

Gregory is a Black male and is 5'8", weighs 207 pounds, and is bald. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, black floral board shorts, and a black and white mesh ballcap.

The paddleboard he was on was blue and orange. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.

NPS said they are still searching for Gregory by land, water and air — assisted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Search & Rescue, and the Southern Nevada Off Road Recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Mead Dispatch at (702) 293-8998.