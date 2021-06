LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rise in the wholesale price of seafood has presented challenges for local restaurants that specialize in those dishes, especially involving crabs and shellfish.

John Smolen, owner of Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House in the southwest, says he has seen a major increase in a lot of the seafood he buys, especially when it comes to crabs. He attributes this to the supply chain trying to catch up with major demand from restaurants and retailers.