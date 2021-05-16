Scuba divers begin 6-month effort to rid Lake Tahoe of trash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Scuba divers on Friday completed the first dive of a massive, six-month effort to rid the popular Lake Tahoe of fishing rods, tires, aluminum cans, beer bottles and other trash accumulating underwater.

The team of between five and 10 divers plans to look for trash along the entire 72 miles (115 kilometers) of shoreline and dig it out in an effort that could be the largest trash cleanup in Lake Tahoe's history.

They plan to dive three days a week down to 25 feet (7 meters) in depth.

The clean-up effort will cost $250,000 and will last through November.