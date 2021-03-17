Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Scrapped Vegas pipeline plan looms amid swamp cedar debate

items.[0].image.alt
Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - This March 23, 2012, file photo shows pipes extending into Lake Mead well above the high water mark near Boulder City, Nev. Las Vegas water officials said Friday, April 17, 2020, they're giving up a decades-long effort to get approval to pump groundwater from remote rural valleys in northeast Nevada and pipe it to suburbs and tourist resorts in the state's largest metropolitan area. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Water Pipeline Las Vegas
Vegas Water Pipeline
Posted at 5:15 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 20:15:33-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada state lawmakers are considering strengthening protections for trees that Native Americans in the northeastern part of the state consider sacred.

The Duckwater and Ely Shoshone tribes gather in groves of swamp cedars to pray and mourn 19th-century ancestors massacred in the region's Spring Valley.

They have long joined others in efforts to block a proposed pipeline that would siphon groundwater from rural valleys to Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority decided last year to indefinitely defer the project and stop pursuing permits.

Proposals to make destroying the trees illegal and designating the groves as a National Heritage Area could hurt efforts to revive the pipeline.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018