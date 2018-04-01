Boy and Cub Scout troops honored those lost six months ago in the 1 October tragedy on Saturday by retiring 58 flags in a public ceremony at the Healing Garden.

Several troops visited the site back in January and decided that they wanted to do something. That's when they came up with the idea to retire a flag for each victim.

"We're going to take the ashes and send them to all the councils around the country and ask them to wrap their arms around Las Vegas, to help us all be Vegas Strong," said Scout Leader William Rocheleau.

54 United States flags and four Canadian flags were retired during the ceremony.