Scores of Vegas drivers make the naughty list during 'Santa in the Crosswalk' pedestrian safety event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Las Vegas drivers were speeding their way to the naughty list on Thursday.

Santa was out in the streets for the annual "Santa in the Crosswalk" event. This year, it was held at Flamingo Road and Cameron Street.

In total, officers wrote 125 citations, issued 25 warnings, and arrested one driver for DUI. Officers said they saw quite a few people driving too fast.

"We need to slow down out there and be aware for pedestrians," they said.

Officials say 66 pedestrians have been killed so far this year, and Clark County road fatality numbers are the highest in more than a decade. Speed and impairment are the biggest factors impacting that increase, road safety officials have said.

The joint pedestrian safety enforcement initiative involved officers from Las Vegas Metropolitan police, Clark County School District police, the Nevada State Police and North Las Vegas Police.