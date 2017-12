Las Vegas police say a male on a scooter is dead after he was struck by a Nissan sedan on Tuesday.

It happened around 12:39 p.m. near East Bonanza Road and Linn Lane, which is near Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Fatal Detail is investigating.

The intersection is expected to be completely closed for several more hours.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.