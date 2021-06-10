Watch
School police arrest former Las Vegas middle school security monitor

Clark County School District Police Department
Andre Fleming (Credit: Clark County School District Police Department)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 19:37:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former middle school security monitor in Las Vegas is behind bars on one count of attempted luring of a child and one count of unlawful contact with a minor.

The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 28-year-old Andre Fleming on Wednesday.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is being held on $4,000 bail, $2,000 for each count.

According to CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink, the arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at J. Harold Brinley Middle School in May of this year. Fleming was terminated from the school district that same month.

Fleming had served as a campus security monitor since April, school police say.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CCSDPD at (702) 799-5411.

Watch the full update from CCSDPD below.

