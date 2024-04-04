School district K9s receive emergency treatment after exposure to 'extremely dangerous drugs'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two K9 officers with the Clark County School District Police Department have been released from the vet after receiving emergency medical treatment.

Ace and Peppermint were helping to execute a search warrant on Wednesday, and while clearing a location for drugs and weapons, they were both exposed to a mix of illegal drugs, according to CCSDPD.

How police dogs get the job done | K9 Officer Boris of the North Las Vegas Police

Authorities said they were quickly moved and given NARCAN. Veterinary Emergency + Critical Care was located only five minutes away, and staff immediately began emergency treatment on the dogs when they arrived.

CCSDPD said Ace and Peppermint spent the night in the animal hospital for treatment and observation and were released Thursday morning. Officials said the dogs will take time off to recover over the next few days.

Channel 13 has reached out to authorities to clarify what drugs they consumed and where the search warrant was executed. CCSDPD only clarified that the incident happened off school property.