Scholarships specifically available for Nevada students

There are many scholarships available for students who wish to further their education or complete their education. Here is a list of some of the scholarships that are specifically available to students in Nevada or who want to go to a Nevada school:

Millennium Scholarship

Millennium Scholars at a NSHE state college will receive $60 per enrolled credit hour. Millennium Scholars at all other eligible institutions will receive $80 per enrolled credit hour. Millennium Scholarship funding is limited to a maximum of 12 credits per semester (24 per academic year), counting all coursework at all institutions. Scholarships are available for up to six academic years following high school graduation for up to a maximum life time total of $10,000.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation Advancement of Women in Sports & Entertainment Scholarship

The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation Scholarship for the Advancement of Women in Sports & Entertainment is intended for eligible college and graduate school women who desire to work and contribute their efforts within the field.

Nevada Promise Scholarship

Established by the Nevada Legislature in 2017, the Nevada Promise Scholarship provides last-dollar financial aid to Nevada students attending any of the state’s four community colleges: College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College, or Western Nevada College.

American Association of University Women

The scholarship program of the Las Vegas branch of the American Association of University Women recognizes and supports education for women.

CSN President's Scholarship

CSN offers a one-time CSN President's Scholarship to complete a degree for up to $3,000 for fall and spring ($1,500 per semester) immediately after you graduate .

Regents' Scholar Award

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' Scholar award provides a stipend to selected students.

Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship

Up to $4,500 annually

Signed into law by Governor Sandoval in 2011, the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based fund managed by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. One Northern and one Southern Nevada resident receives up to $4,500 annually.

Horatio Alger Nevada Scholarship Program

The Horatio Alger Nevada Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to students in the State of Nevada who have exhibited integrity and perseverance in overcoming personal adversity and who aspire to pursue higher education.

Korean American Scholarship Foundation -- Western Regional Chapter

Amount varies

Must be residents of Southwestern region states. A minimum 3.0 GPA required, as well as demonstrated financial need.

MGMA Western Section Scholarships

Must live in western state.

$2,500

Must be a current MGMA member and enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program relevant to medical practice management.

NSHSS Andeavor Youth Leadership Awards

$2,500

Andeavor Industries is providing college scholarships for outstanding young leaders. This new scholarship has been launched to encourage young scholars who are leading by example in their schools and communities. Residents of 19 states are eligible including Nevada.

Frank M. & Gertrude R. Doyle Foundation Scholarships

$500 to $30,000

Frank M. & Gertrude R. Doyle Foundation Scholarships has supported residents of California’s Orange County and Nevada’s Washoe County since 1996. Without a GPA requirement, the need-based program accepts students aged 17 or older who are fulfilling their dream of a better world.

Nevada's Otto Huth Scholarship

Up to $40,000 total

Nevada’s Division of Child & Family Services (DCFS) established the Otto Huth Scholarship to cover tuition, on-campus housing, meal plans, and textbooks for up to $40,000 total. It’s intended for youth who’ve aged out of the foster system and wish to attend an accredited two-year trade school or four-year university.

Ron & Linda Smith Family Scholarship

$1,000

This one-time award gifts $1,000 to reduce tuition solely at Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College, and Great Basin College. Applications due on April 30th must feature a 400-word essay about student’s short- and long-term goals.

NV Energy Powerful Partnership Scholarship

Worth $1,000, this merit-based program helps Las Vegas Metro students who aren’t the legal dependents of NV Energy employees. Until March 15th, applications can be submitted with a resume, unofficial transcript, faculty recommendation, and 300-word essay.

UNR Presidential Scholarship

At the University of Nevada-Reno, the Presidential Scholarship rewards high-achieving seniors with $8,000 annually or $32,000 total over four years. Priority is given to new bachelor’s students admitted before February 1st. Applicants are only considered thereafter if funding remains available.

Rebel Challenge Transfer Scholarship

$5,000 to $11,000

The Rebel Challenge Transfer Scholarship is one of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas’ merit-based funds awarding $5,000 to $11,000 per year based on GPA.

Jo Marshall Memorial Scholarship

$1,000

Founded in 2000, the Jo Marshall Memorial Scholarship grants $1,000 annually to one Northern and one Southern Nevada resident through the Nevada Federation of Republican Women (NvFRW).

Bruce Fishkin Scholarship Fund

Following the motto “Ability is Nothing Without Opportunity,” the Bruce Fishkin Scholarship Fund was created in 2010 to provide full-tuition coverage, including room and board. These large financial aid packages are reserved for residents of Chicago, Las Vegas, and Fairfield or Westport, Connecticut.

Italian Catholic Federation Scholarships

Hundreds apply from select U.S. dioceses each year to receive $400 to $1,000 in tuition assistance. Must reside in Arizona, California, Illinois or Nevada.

NIADA Foundation Region IV Scholarship

Valued at $3,500, the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) Foundation is sponsored by Manheim to give scholarships in four regions yearly. The Region IV Scholarship covers students in 13 states from Colorado to Hawaii, including Nevada. Priority is given to individuals seeking careers in the motor vehicle industry as automotive majors.

James S. McPhee Memorial Scholarships

Based in Las Vegas, the Nevada Library Association started the James S. McPhee Memorial Scholarships in 1995 to honor the librarian who spearheaded UNLV’s Instruction Program and was chair for the Intellectual Freedom Committee. Recipients are granted up to $5,000 yearly for graduate study leading to a MLS or MLIS degree. Applications must be postmarked by May 31st with a resume, academic transcript, and three confidential evaluations.

NEWH Las Vegas chapter scholarships

The Network of Executive Women in Hospitality’s Las Vegas Chapter gifts scholarships for $2,500 to $10,000 apiece to female college undergraduates. NEWH membership isn’t required, so any Nevadans with outstanding debt can apply until May 1st.

