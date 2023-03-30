Watch Now
Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon closed due to weather conditions

RedRockCynLV/Twitter via NPS Red Rock
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 19:51:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Low visibility and snowfall are causing hazardous driving conditions on Scenic Drive at Red Rock. Authorities have closed the road for the rest of the day Thursday, March 30.

The closure comes as storms have continued to roll through southern Nevada throughout the day. Graupel, a softer variation of hail, has even fallen in some parts of the Las Vegas valley.

