Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon closed due to weather conditions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Low visibility and snowfall are causing hazardous driving conditions on Scenic Drive at Red Rock. Authorities have closed the road for the rest of the day Thursday, March 30.

The closure comes as storms have continued to roll through southern Nevada throughout the day. Graupel, a softer variation of hail, has even fallen in some parts of the Las Vegas valley.

What exactly is graupel, you may ask? Think Dippin' Dots falling from the sky. Graupel is "softer" than hail.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/ZWh4rDoKSu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 30, 2023