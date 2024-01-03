Watch Now
Scattered showers, snow cool off the Las Vegas valley following warm December

The January 3, 2024 weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Snow in Lee Canyon
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jan 03, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the holiday season comes to an end, the winter weather has finally arrived in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Southern Nevada, and scattered showers are expected across the valley throughout the day.

So far, storms have dumped 5 to 8 inches of snow on the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service, and up to six inches of snow are expected in the Spring Mountains. Less than an inch of rain is expected throughout the valley, as well, though drivers are advised to be cautious of slippery conditions.

The advisory is scheduled to remain in place for the Spring Mountains until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Drivers are advised to use caution if traveling near the Spring Mountains on Wednesday due to slippery and treacherous conditions on the mountain.

Mt. Charleston officials are asking guests to avoid the area during the active weather while snow plows clear roadways. Additionally, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway will be closed on Wednesday.

Those flying out of Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday should keep an eye on flight statuses, as the inclement weather could cause delays or disruptions.

According to FlightAware, only 97 flights out of Harry Reid have been delayed so far.

