Scattered showers, snow cool off the Las Vegas valley following warm December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the holiday season comes to an end, the winter weather has finally arrived in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Southern Nevada, and scattered showers are expected across the valley throughout the day.

So far, storms have dumped 5 to 8 inches of snow on the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service, and up to six inches of snow are expected in the Spring Mountains. Less than an inch of rain is expected throughout the valley, as well, though drivers are advised to be cautious of slippery conditions.

Our winter storm is here! This system has dropped 5-8 inches of snow on the lee of the Sierra and rain elsewhere! This will continue pushing east through the area today. 🏔️ 🌧️



For the latest on current advisories and your local forecast, visit https://t.co/H4ycRS824i!

The advisory is scheduled to remain in place for the Spring Mountains until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Drivers are advised to use caution if traveling near the Spring Mountains on Wednesday due to slippery and treacherous conditions on the mountain.

Mt. Charleston officials are asking guests to avoid the area during the active weather while snow plows clear roadways. Additionally, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway will be closed on Wednesday.

The snow has begin & we ask visitors to avoid the area during this active weather to allow plows to work. The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway will be closed today, 1/3/24.

For all sorts of snow information, tips, weather links, and webcams, visit:https://t.co/9eMSqQkGpH

Those flying out of Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday should keep an eye on flight statuses, as the inclement weather could cause delays or disruptions.

Reminder: Inclement weather can cause flight disruptions here and in other parts of the country. Monitor your flight status before heading to the airport. ☁️🌬️⏱️✈️ https://t.co/EvwjAhxc6k — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 3, 2024

According to FlightAware, only 97 flights out of Harry Reid have been delayed so far.

