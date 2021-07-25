Scattered showers and thunderstorms a possibility for Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We can't seem to shake this monsoon weather pattern.

Increased chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in on Sunday.

⚠💧FLASH FLOOD WARNING | 5:55 PDT💧⚠



A Flash Flood warning has been issued for northcentral Clark County until 9:00PM. Heavy rainfall falling near the Valley of Fire Rd and I-15. Flash Flooding is likely.



Do not drive through floodwaters. #nvwx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/mqR3gQu7b2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 25, 2021

Clouds won't break too much and combined with the rain, highs will struggle to reach 100.

Some of these storms could produce localized high winds.

Flash #Flood Watch in effect for the Colorado River Basin! Storms can start firing up this afternoon and heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. @KTNV #nvwx #lasvegasweather pic.twitter.com/iw7qawPFKK — Bree Guy (@breeguywx) July 25, 2021

Chances for rain are slightly higher for higher elevations. Highs for the Spring Mountains will hover in the 70s.

Temperatures around the Colorado River Basin look to stay in the 100s but storms in this area could produce heavy rain that could cause flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for this area through Sunday evening. Winds here could gust over 25 mph.

This upper-level disturbance will lift northward from Arizona on Monday, increasing chances for thunderstorm activity around Las Vegas and to the west of the city.

We'll have to keep our eye out for precipitation levels. Flash Flooding could be a concern for Monday.

Models right now show drier air moving in early Tuesday, cutting off a lot of that moisture.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry and warmer.

Another area of low pressure is forecasted to make an entrance on Thursday, which will increase the chance for rain and thunderstorms for the end of the week.