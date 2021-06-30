Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A monsoon setup is settling over Southern Nevada on Tuesday, creating the possibility of scattered rain and thunderstorms in Las Vegas.

In Clark County, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the northeastern party of the county until 6 p.m. and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the north-central area until 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in nearby southern Utah, one of the main roads inside Zion National Park is closed due to flooding.

In the Las Vegas area, a shortwave of energy will push westward from Colorado bringing a moisture surge to Southern Nevada. Temperatures will take a quick dip to the upper 90s to low 100s over the next few days.

13 Action News is keeping an eye out for potential flash flooding. Storms are starting to fire up around Red Rock with flash flooding danger.

This unstable pattern is expected to stick around for the rest of the week with unorganized showers and thunderstorms possible across Southern Nevada, potentially impacting the holiday weekend.

The highest chances for scattered to widespread rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Diurnally driven convection during the day could cause lightning and bursts of rain scattered across the area.

Much needed localized heavy showers are possible in the exceptional drought that still plagues Nevada.