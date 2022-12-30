Watch Now
Scammer targets South Point Hotel Casino and Spa's New Year's ticket giveaway

The South Point Hotel and Casino is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch in Las Vegas
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 19:56:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A scammer has targeted South Point Hotel Casino and Spa's New Year's Ticket Giveaway.

According to a Facebook post, a fake Facebook account pretending to be South Point Hotel Casino and Spa was created Thursday.

The person manning the fake account contacted many of South Point Hotel Casino and Spa's followers.

Those who were victims of the phishing attack are urged to report it to their respective credit card companies as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, the winners of the ticket giveaway have not yet been selected. Two winners will are set to be picked and announced at 9 a.m. on Friday.

