'Saturday Night Life' event in Las Vegas to celebrate National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas is inviting locals to join them on Saturday, February 4, at 4 p.m. for an event celebrating National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

According to a Facebook post, the event, called "Saturday Night Life," will feature an evening of speakers, food, performances, vendors, and community building.

During the event, free HIV testing will be available for attendees. The event is open to everyone, and all are encouraged to attend and learn more about HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention.

To RSVP for the event, visit tinyurl.com/TheCenter-SaturdayNightLife, or for more information, contact Kiande at kjakada@thecenterlv.org or (702) 802-5412.