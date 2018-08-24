Saturday marks five years since Grand Teton Flood

It's been five years since a major flooding event in northwest Las Vegas.

On Aug. 25, 2013, intense thunderstorms hammered fire-scorched areas of Mount Charleston for more than three hours -- resulting in record amounts of rain that filled the milelong Kyle Canyon Detention Basin with 30 feet of water. That basin drained to parts of Grand Teton Road, where flood control facilities had yet to be built, turning the road into a river for three days.

Immediately after that event, the Clark County Regional Flood Control District worked with the city of Las Vegas to complete design and construction of two separate projects along Grand Teton totaling nearly $19 million. One project, from Hualapai to Tee Pee, was completed in November 2015 at a cost of $6.2 million. The other, from Mountain Spa to Durango, was finished in June 2015 at a cost of $12.25 million.

A $20 million flood control project currently under construction on U.S. 95 from the beltway crossing to Grand Teton will also alleviate street flooding on the east side of the highway. Construction crews are currently working just north of the Durango interchange on southbound U.S. 95 and is expected to be finished in January 2019.

The 2013 storm event is the largest total rainfall on record since the district began tracking hydrological data. No injuries were reported in that event and no homes sustained structural damage in the flooding.

Several vehicle rescues did occur on Grand Teton that day and water made the road impassable for three days after the rain stopped.