'Santa in the Crosswalk' event aims to crack down on unsafe Las Vegas drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Santa Claus is coming to town today to remind drivers to pay attention and look out for pedestrians.

Las Vegas law enforcement dressed up as Santa Claus on Thursday and crossed the road to remind Las Vegas motorists to be cautious and yield to pedestrian traffic. Though, Officer Claus was dressed in a blue suit, instead of his usual red one.

Drivers can spot Santa throughout the day crossing Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce Street with his "reindeer" nearby in case any drivers violate traffic laws.

According to the Road Equity Alliance Project, a total of 143 citations were written during the event.

This campaign was a collaboration between LVMPD, CCSD Police, Henderson Police, Nevada State Police and North Las Vegas Police.

The event aims to remind Las Vegas drivers of the importance of traffic safety for both drivers and pedestrians. In 2022, Las Vegas police reports indicate that 64 pedestrians have lost their lives this year while attempting to cross busy roads.