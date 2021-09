LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited-edition beer that many won't be able to buy.

It will be so potent that it will be illegal to sell in 15 states as the new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume - more than five times the potency of typical U.S. brews.

The beer will cost $240 for a 25-ounce bottle starting Oct. 11 and it will be available in Nevada.