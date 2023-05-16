Salvation Army of Southern Nevada renovating women's wing of facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is expanding to also house female veterans.

The organization made the announcement last month and renovations are underway. The organization said the Home Depot donated about $50,000 worth of supplies to renovate the space.

According to the Salvation Army, 10 rooms will now be able to house 30 women, as part of the Veterans Transitional Living Program.

"Not only are we excited to now house the women who have served this nation, but thankful that the Home Depot is joining us in honoring what they have done for us," said director Juan Salinas. "The makeover to the women's dedicated wing makes such a monumental different to our clients, many of whom have spent years on the streets. For them to now come into a space that feels like home is a big deal to us and them."

The Salvation Army said anyone interested in the program can apply through the VA's Community Resource and Referral Center. That's located at 4461 East Charleston Boulevard.